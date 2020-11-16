Chiefs head coach Andy Reid signs contract extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced on Monday that coach Andy Reid has signed a contract extension with the club. Reid, in the midst of his eighth season with the team, has led the Chiefs to an 85-36 regular-season record, six playoff appearances in seven seasons, back-to-back AFC Championship Games, and one Super Bowl title.

“Over the last eight seasons here in Kansas City we’ve had the opportunity to witness one of the greatest head coaches of all time lead our franchise to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. “He’s a hall of fame head coach, but more importantly, an outstanding person who has really changed our team culture. I’d like to congratulate Andy and his family on this well-deserved extension. It is our hope that he can finish his legendary career right here in Kansas City.”

Reid, entering his 22nd season as an NFL head coach, owns a career regular season record of 215-129-1 (.625). He’s won 230 total games including the playoffs, the second-most victories among active NFL head coaches (Bill Belichick – 308), and isfifth all-time in wins among head coaches in NFL history. Reid added Super Bowl Champion to his resume in 2019 after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

“I’d like to thank Clark and the entire Hunt family for their support over the last eight years,” Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid said. “Aside from winning the Super Bowl, one of my favorite moments last season was being able to be a part of bringing the Lamar Hunt Trophy back to the family. I’m grateful for our players, my coaching staff, our support staff and our great fans. My family and I love living in Kansas City, and I look forward to continuing my career here.”

Reid was hired as the club’s 13th head coach in franchise history on January 7, 2013. He joined the Chiefs after 14 seasons as Head Coach/Executive Vice President of Football Operations of the Philadelphia Eagles where he compiled a 130-93-1 (.583) regular season record. In his career, he has earned 10 division titles, five NFC Championship appearances, two AFC Championship appearances and two Super Bowl appearances. Reid’s teams have made the playoffs 15 times (15-14 record).

Reid was originally introduced as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 11, 1999, after spending seven seasons as an assistant coach with the Green Bay Packers under Head Coach Mike Holmgren. During his seven years with the Packers, Reid served as the tight ends coach and offensive line coach (1992-96) and as quarterbacks coach (1997-98).

Prior to joining the NFL ranks, Reid’s final collegiate stop was in the Show-Me State as he coached the offensive line at the University of Missouri (1989-91). Prior to his stint with the Tigers, Reid spent two years working with the offensive line at the University of Texas – El Paso, and before that, he held the same position with Northern Arizona. In 1983, Reid took the position of offensive line coach and then offensive coordinator at San Francisco State, helping the Gators lead the nation in passing and total offense for three consecutive years (1983-85).

A tackle and guard at Brigham Young University from 1979-81, Reid entered the coaching ranks as a graduate assistant at BYU under Head Coach LaVell Edwards in 1982.