GLENDALE, Ariz. — It’s clear Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is more than just a coach. He’s part of his player’s families.

Two of those families grew a little larger over the past two days as the Chiefs won their second Super Bowl in four years.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Nick Allegretti and his wife, Christina, welcomed twin girls into the world on Super Bowl Sunday.

A day later, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted saying his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon, gave birth to a son early Monday morning, the day after the Super Bowl.

Reid told reporters Monday morning he’d already spoken to both players.

“I did talk to them. They’re very happy and congratulations to them and their girls there,” Reid said.

Neither Allegretti or Hardman have publicly announced the names of their newborns.

All players will join Reid back in Kansas City Wednesday to celebrate the team’s second championship in four years with thousands of fans.

Reid said he knows the celebration will be epic.

“I’m fond of my time there and I’m fond of my time that’d I’ve had in Kansas City where the people have been phenomenal,” Reid said.

Chiefs Kingdom will pour onto the streets in Downtown Kansas City Wednesday for a Championship Parade and Rally at Union Station.