KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs head trainer received another ring this week.

Rick Burkholder is one of six new members enshrined in the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Hall of Fame.

Burkholder is going into his 11th year with the Chiefs and has consistently been recognized as one of the top athletic trainers in the NFL.

Burkholder and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid have been together for more than 20 seasons between their times in Philadelphia and Kansas City. Before he joined the Eagles’ staff, Burkholder started his NFL career as an assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers for six seasons.

Burkholder has also been the President of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society where he made his mark by fighting for gender equality among the NFL’s athletic trainers and emphasizing the importance of athletic trainers at all levels of football.

His HOF induction adds to the list of NATA honors that Burkholder has taken home. In 2016, he earned the NATA Most Distinguished Athletic Trainer Award. In 2017, Burkholder received the NATA’s President’s Award, which signifies those who make an outstanding impact on the athletic trainer profession. He’s also previously taken home the NATA Athletic Training Service Award.

Athletic training is part of the family business for the Burkholders as Rick and his father Richard are the only father-son duo to have achieved this honor.

All of these honors are the complete opposite of the comments on the Chiefs’ NFLPA report card that reported that he does not treat players fairly and consistently or with personal care.

Players also said they feel discouraged from reporting their injuries, they don’t feel they get the level of personal care that they should, and they fear retribution for speaking up for better care.

The report came after players and the coaching staff raved about the work of Burkholder and his staff during their Super Bowl-winning season.