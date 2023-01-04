KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The football world is working to play on with Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin at the forefront of their minds.

About nine minutes into Monday Night Football, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins and then collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals was called off for the remainder of the night after Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) used to resuscitate him on the field.

According to a statement from the Bills on Wednesday, Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition at a local hospital and showed signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight.

He is expected to remain under intensive care as his healthcare team continues to monitor and treat him. He had gone into cardiac arrest during the game.

The Kansas City Chiefs offered their prayers as well on Wednesday after canceling a scheduled media conference on Tuesday.

Head coach Andy Reid said they had a team prayer and told the team that they have the resources to talk to somebody if they need to.

“We’re all pulling for Damar as we move forward,” Reid said. “Sounds like he’s making progress, and that’s the most important thing.”

Reid also said he watched the incident happen live and sent Bills head coach Sean McDermott a text offering his prayers as well.

“I saw it like everybody else did. It was terrible,” Reid said.

With the Chiefs being the first NFL game since the incident when they play the Raiders on Sunday, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said it may be weird when the team hits the field again.

“Yesterday was hard,” Mahomes said.

“It’s a job that you have to do. You put all this work in for months to try to go out there and play your best football. But when you get on that field, I’m sure it’ll be a little bit of a weird feeling because it was such a scary incident that was terrifying,” Mahomes continued. “When you’re in between plays at practice, that’s still there a little bit.”

Mahomes also said he sent texts to Bills quarterback Josh Allen and former Chiefs center Mitch Morse offering his prayers as well and that he was checking for updates “all night.”

“I was up all night ’cause you’re just on your phone, and I’m just on Twitter hitting ‘Latest’ just to see if I can see any more updates,” Mahomes said. “Hopefully, we get to play the game again, and it can be fun, and everybody can enjoy it like we have our whole lives.”