LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) – For the first time in nearly two decades, the Super Bowl champion Chiefs will have a new punter.

Identifying who that will be in the midst of a pandemic is no easy task.

The Chiefs have signed Tyler Newsome and undrafted rookie Tommy Townsend to compete for the job.

But with healthy players barred from the practice facility, the organization is relying on videos of their private workouts to keep tabs on the race for the job.