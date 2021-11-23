Chiefs home game against Broncos flexed to Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Chiefs are on a winning streak, and apparently, the NFL noticed.

The league announced Tuesday afternoon that the Chief’s home game against the Broncos on Dec. 5, has been flexed to Sunday night. Instead of a 12 p.m. kickoff, the game is now scheduled to begin at 7:20 p.m.

The 49ers game against the Seahawks has been moved from Sunday evening to a 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

The @NFL has announced updated schedules for Week 13 (Dec. 5) and Week 15 (Dec. 18-19). pic.twitter.com/Va7ZlEwAfE — NFL345 (@NFL345) November 23, 2021

The NFL also announced schedule changes for Week 15, but it doesn’t impact Kansas City. In Week 15, the Chiefs play the Chargers at 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16.