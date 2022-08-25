KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs begin their preseason game against the Green Bay Packers with a nod to the late Len Dawson.

On the Chiefs’ first offensive play, the starting offense formed the ‘sugar’ or ‘choir huddle.’ The choir huddle was what the offense lined up in before the play, while Len Dawson was a quarterback from 1962 to 1975.

The Chiefs received a delay of game for the call, and the Packers declined the penalty.

The Chiefs will be honoring the Hall of Fame quarterback all year long with #16 decals on the players’ helmets.

The team also played a video tribute before the game.