KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs rookies will be attending their first mini-camp in the coming days and one name on the invitee list will be familiar to fans.

Alabama State defensive tackle Christian Clark went undrafted in 2022, but now, according to reports, he will have the opportunity to don the same jersey as his older brother, defensive end Frank Clark.

The younger Clark stands at 6-feet-tall and weighs 343 pounds. He finished the 2021 season with 40 tackles, 7 tackles-for-loss, 1.5 sacks and 2 blocked kicks.

In the 2021 spring season, Christian was named to the All-SWAC First-Team.

Frank is coming off his third Pro Bowl selection with 4.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and 22 tackles in 2021.

The Super Bowl LIV champion is entering the penultimate year of his contract.