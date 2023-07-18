ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will begin training camp without a couple of key players.

Running back Isiah Pacheco and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton will miss time at the beginning of training camp, with head coach Andy Reid stating that Wharton will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Reid also said Pacheco could be placed on the list as well, but not as of yet.

Wharton tore his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders early in the 2022 season. Pacheco reportedly played through a broken hand and a torn labrum this past season and had surgeries to repair those injuries this off–season.

Reid doesn’t think Pacheco will be out long-term.

“I think we’ll have enough time, but let’s see how this all goes,” Reid said on rookie report day on Tuesday. “I’m curious to talk to him. I haven’t seen him yet.”

The second-year player running back played his way into a starting spot early in the season, rushing for 830 yards and five touchdowns in his rookie season while also returning kickoffs.

Special teams coordinator Dave Toub has said he doesn’t expect Pacheco to return kicks anymore.

The running back room will feature Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Lamical Perine and Deneric Prince in his absence.

For Wharton, he can be removed from the list at any time during camp but can’t be placed back on the list.

If he is on the PUP list to start the regular season, he will miss at least four games.

Before Wharton’s injury, he took the second-highest snaps at defensive tackle for the Chiefs.