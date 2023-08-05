KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two of the greatest players in the Kansas City Chiefs franchise history are eligible for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Running back Jamaal Charles and safety Eric Berry will have a chance to have their names immortalized this year.

Charles played 11 seasons in the NFL, spending nine of them in Kansas City, where he became the Chiefs’ all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards.

One of the most electrifying players in NFL history, Charles currently holds the NFL record for career yards-per-carry at 5.4.

He finished his career with three All-Pro selections, four pro-bowls, and was the NFL rushing touchdown leader in 2013.

Berry spent all nine of his NFL seasons in a Chiefs uniform and was one of the best safeties of his generation.

The Georgia native was an inspiration to many, overcoming Hodgkin’s lymphoma en route to winning the 2015 NFL Comeback Player of the Year along with being a First-team All-Pro and Pro-Bowler all in the same season.

Berry was the backbone of the Chiefs’ defense during his career. He earned three All-Pro nods, five Pro-Bowl selections and was named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Berry and Charles won over the hearts of Chiefs fans all over with their stellar play. Hopefully, their unique talents and stacked resumes will be enough to get them into Canton.