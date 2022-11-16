KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill is giving a special tribute to his alma mater.

On Wednesday, the four-year safety posted a tweet of custom cleats honoring the three victims killed in a shooting at the University of Virginia on Sunday.

The victims, Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr., were all members of the UVA football team.

They were returning from a class trip Sunday night when authorities said they were killed by a fellow student and former football player. Two others were also injured.

Thornhill will showcase their numbers, names and jerseys on his cleats. He’ll wear them this Sunday when the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 27-year-old safety is from Altavista, Virginia, and graduated from Virginia in December 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology. He’s the lone Chiefs player from the university.