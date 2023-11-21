KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Two Kansas City Chiefs players are giving back and making sure families will have meals for Thanksgiving.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid and offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor both held events to make sure families were fed for the upcoming holiday.

Reid hosted his annual Thanksgiving Grocery Grab on Tuesday. Each family was given a $200 Hy-Vee store gift card to purchase their Thanksgiving groceries.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a household where I always had a hot meal. During this time of year, I see so many families in need, and it’s important that I use my platform to help as many people as I can. That is what my parents instilled in me,” Reid said.

Reid also volunteered for a Thanksgiving giveaway earlier this month at The Giving Hope Food Pantry alongside OL Trey Smith

The families will have the opportunity to shop with Reid and foundation volunteers.

Taylor hosted a free turkey distribution on Tuesday at at Redemptorist Center in Kansas City. He handed out turkeys to families in the metro.

The players continue to display their generosity as they give back to the community.