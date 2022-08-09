ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid went viral over the weekend when he posted a video of himself making a 65-yard field goal during practice at training camp.

“It’s good!” the tweet said.

On Tuesday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub gave the defensive back a shot at taking a 45-yard field goal in practice in a game simulated situation, and he shanked it far left.

“I don’t think we found our backup kicker yet,” Toub said with a grimace and a laugh.

Reid grew up playing soccer before making the switch to football.

While with the Houston Texans, Reid took a few kickoffs during the preseason when the starting kicker got hurt.

The kick garnered headlines around the NFL world, and many now believe Reid might kick in a game this season for the Chiefs.

For now, though, Toub thinks Harrison Butker’s job is safe and more practice is necessary before throwing Reid into the fire.

“He’s got a good leg. We’re gonna continue working it to see what he could do there. Maybe just a little more practice before we just throw him in,” Toub said.