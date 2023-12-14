KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney gave his piece about the offensive offsides call that affected the Chiefs’ chances to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The penalty negated a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter after a Travis Kelce catch and lateral to Toney who ran it into the end zone.

Head coach Andy Reid said Toney and the team were not warned by referees about being offsides all game, which is a courtesy that referees do for players but not a rule.

“You see it on both sides, whether it’s a defensive man lining up in the neutral zone at times, (the officials) give the coach a heads up and in our case, we tell (the player) and then if they call it, listen you were warned, so that’s how it’s worked over the years,” Reid said Monday.

Referee Carl Cheffers said that a warning was not required in his pool report after the game.

“No warning is required especially if they are lined up so far offsides where they’re actually blocking our view of the ball,” Cheffers said in the report. “We would give them some sort of a warning if it was anywhere close, but this particular one is beyond a warning.”

On Thursday, Toney gave his opinion of the call.

“Pretty much bogus. It is what it is,” Toney said. “Y’all wouldn’t be here talking to me if it wasn’t a big deal.”

Toney also said the NFL told him Tuesday that a referee warned him about being offside.

“Then they came back and lied and said they gave me a warning, which I never talked to a ref,” Toney said. “We moving forward. I ain’t really studdin’ that. That’s small. Full spectrum, we moving forward. We ain’t really thinking about that no more.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have expressed confidence in the former first-round draft pick despite the penalty and some drops throughout the season.

A lot of focus, Toney said, will move the team forward and their confidence in him uplifts him as well.

“I feel nothing but confidence and belief in me,” Toney said. He has 195 total yards on 36 total touches this year.

“At the end of the day, I just try to go out there and make as many plays as I can when I can,” he said. “Unfortunately, they took back the greatest play the greatest tight end that done played the game done did. But besides that, we gotta strong mentality and we moving forward.”

The Chiefs have suffered from a lot of mental gaffes throughout the season on offense. They lead the league in drops, and penalties have taken numerous touchdowns off the board throughout the season.

The team has been working to fix those mistakes all season — even though they still appear in each game.

“Go back to the basics, go to what created the foundation of it. We doing everything, all the small things,” Toney said.

But Toney and the Chiefs would like the referees to be held accountable as well while they fix their own mistakes.

“[Small things are] important when [the refs] try to make it important I guess you could say,” Toney said.

“Whether it was, an inch, two inches, whatever in front of the ball, the referee got a job to let me know, I guess you could say. He didn’t make no effort. You watch the video, he didn’t make no effort to say anything about no alignment. So apparently, he wanted to do that.

“But like I said, we just going back to the details and just make sure we fine print everything.”

