KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs could be without some key players vs. the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

On Friday, the Chiefs listed wide receiver Kadarius Toney and offensive guard Joe Thuney as questionable for the rivalry matchup.

Toney has been out for the past two games with a hamstring injury, while Thuney has missed the past two games with an ankle injury.

“He got out, and he worked. Did some good things (and) moved around pretty good,” head coach Andy Reid said.

“Didn’t give him a full load, but he went out and moved around. We’ll see. It’ll be – he would be one that’s right there on the border of playing (or) not playing so.”

Linebacker Nick Bolton was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a groin injury; he fully practiced on Friday and has no injury designation going into Denver.

For the Broncos, one of their top receivers, Courtland Sutton, is out for the game. Kansas State alum and guard Dalton Risner is questionable with a shoulder/back injury, while defensive tackle D.J. Jones is questionable with a shoulder injury.