SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — Speedy wide receiver Kadarius Toney left the Kansas City Chiefs’ first full squad training camp practice after tweaking his knee on Sunday catching punts, according to head coach Andy Reid.

This comes after a season where Toney flashed his supreme athletic ability in 10 games with the Chiefs in 2022. He played in two games with the New York Giants last season before being traded.

Hamstring injuries have hampered the Florida alum since he was drafted 20th overall by the Giants in 2021. When healthy, his speed is a dangerous weapon and was on display when he broke a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt return.

The electrifying return led to a touchdown that helped the Chiefs extend their lead in the fourth quarter, the game ultimately ending in a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Toney has yet to play a full NFL season going into his third year.

In his absence, the Chiefs have several options at receiver. Marquez Valdes-Scantling and second year receiver Skyy Moore will be leaned on throughout the season. Rookie Rashee Rice and veterans Justin Watson and Richie James could also be options for MVP QB Patrick Mahomes.

Coach Reid didn’t elaborate much about Toney’s injury during a Sunday media session, simply adding that the team will see how he responds as things move forward.