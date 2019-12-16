Chiefs’ Kelce continues to set records for NFL tight ends

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Travis Kelce has never cared much about individual statistics, even though the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been putting up some eye-popping numbers ever since he arrived in the NFL seven years ago. All he cares about is wins.

With another big performance against Denver on Sunday, the Chiefs hit the 10-win mark with two games left in the regular season.

Now the trick for Kelce is to keep producing with the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoffs still in play, and with Super Bowl hopes once the postseason finally begins.

