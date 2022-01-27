KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It worked last weekend, so why not do it again?

If you don’t have tickets to the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Sunday, join hundreds of fans at the Power and Light District. Chiefs Kingdom will take over County Road Ice House for a second weekend of playoffs.

Fans will again be treated to a custom menu, souvenir glasses, and alumni appearances.

The takeover will happen during the following times.

Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday During AFC Championship Game



Fans will also have the chance to check out the Chiefs’ “DeciBooth” Saturday at the bar. The DeciBooth is a custom pop-up made just for the postseason. Fans step inside and a decibel reader will measure how loud they can scream as a camera captures video. Fans can then share the video.

The Kansas City Chiefs host their fourth AFC Championship Sunday. Kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals is scheduled for 2 p.m.