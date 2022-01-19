Chiefs Kingdom to take over KC bar for playoffs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 16: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates scoring a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans who can’t get their hands on one of the more than 70,000 tickets to Sunday’s American Football Conference (AFC) Divisional Game now have a new place to watch.

The Chiefs Kingdom plans to take over Country Road Ice House in the Power & Light District this weekend during the following times:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sunday: During the Chiefs vs. Bills game

Fans will be treated to a custom menu, including a Chiefs’ frozen drink and souvenir glasses while being entertained by Chiefs alumni, cheerleaders, and members of the Chiefs’ rumble drum line.

Fans will also be able to try the Chiefs’ “DeciBooth” for bragging rights and to see just how loud they can get while cheering the Chiefs to victory. The DeciBooth is a custom pop-up made just for the postseason. Fans step inside the booth, and a decibel reader will measure an individual’s “level of loud” while a camera captures video. Fans can then share the video.

You can check out the DeciBooth at Country Road Ice House Jan. 21-22 and GEHA Field Arrowhead on Jan. 23.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Game Sunday evening. The kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.