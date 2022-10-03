TAMPA, Fla. — After a week that saw him cut, signed to the practice squad, and activated for Sunday Night Football, Kansas City native and Chiefs linebacker Elijah Lee made the play that got the team off to a hot start in their win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lee, who played at Blue Springs High School and Kansas State University, recovered a fumble forced by Chris Lammons on the opening kickoff, giving the Chiefs the ball at the Buccaneers 21-yard line.

The drive would end two plays later after QB Patrick Mahomes found TE Travis Kelce for a 16-yard touchdown.

Lee endured a roller coaster week before stepping foot on the field in Tampa Bay:

September 27 – Released by the Chiefs

September 28 – Signed to the Chiefs practice squad

October 1 – Elevated to the active roster

Lee signed with the Chiefs after spending time with the San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.

The Kansas City native has mostly played on special teams since joining the Chiefs, and his impact play on Sunday helped spark the Chiefs’ bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3.