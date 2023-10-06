KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs could have their starting middle linebacker on Sunday.

Nick Bolton has been listed as questionable for the Chiefs’ Sunday matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

Offensive tackle Wanya Morris (hip) and defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) have also been listed as questionable.

Bolton has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle and was a limited participant every day in practice this week. Bolton has 15 tackles this season.

Drue Tranquill took over Bolton’s middle linebacker position and has fit in well with the Chiefs in his first year. The veteran leads the team in solo tackles (15) and is tied for the team lead in combined tackles (22) with CB Trent McDuffie.

Cornerback Jaylen Watson was sidelined from Week 4’s win over the New York Jets with a shoulder injury. He returns to the lineup this week after being a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

For the Vikings, pass rusher Marcus Davenport is questionable with an ankle injury, along with LB Brian Asamoah II (toe), safety Lewis Cine (hamstring) and backup quarterback Nick Mullens (back).

Davenport has a sack and a QB hit on the year.

The Chiefs are in Minnesota on Sunday, with kickoff set for 3:25.