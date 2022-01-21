Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. will play vs. Buffalo after Wednesday arrest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. #50 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said in media availability that linebacker Willie Gay Jr. practiced on Friday and will play in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game vs. the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Gay was arrested for a misdemeanor criminal damage charge Wednesday night after visiting his son’s mother’s home.

According to charging documents, Gay faces one count of criminal damage of less than $1,000 for damage to property including a vacuum cleaner, wall, and a door frame, and the incident is domestic violence-related.

At his initial court appearance Thursday, Gay pleaded not guilty. The boy’s mother has filed a civil protection order against Gay. He’s not to have contact with the boy’s mother or the boy at all.

Gay’s signature bond has been set at $1,000.

Gay has started in 11 of the 12 games that he has played in all season and started in the Chiefs’ last playoff game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.