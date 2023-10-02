EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Kansas City Chiefs escaped New Jersey with a win.

After jumping out to a big lead on the New York Jets, the Chiefs held off a Jets comeback to get a 23-20 win. This is the Chiefs’ first-ever win in MetLife Stadium.

The Chiefs jumped out to a 17-0 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a rushing touchdown from running back Isiah Pacheco and a receiving TD from tight end Noah Gray.

The offense struggled after the first quarter.

The Jets got on the board with a safety after Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor was flagged for a facemask penalty when the Chiefs were backed up to their own endzone.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also set another record by becoming the fastest NFL QB to gain 200 career TDs.

New York then went on a run to tie the game at 20 early third quarter, thanks to two TDs from QB Zach Wilson.

The Chiefs kicked a field goal midway through the fourth quarter for a 23-20 lead.

Mahomes ended the night going 18 for 30 with a TD and two interceptions. Mahomes’s 53 rushing yards proved to be a crucial difference, with two important scrambles on the final drive to seal the win.

Pacheco was the leading rusher with 115 yards to go with his TD. It was his second career game with 100+ rushing yards.

Travis Kelce led the receiving with 60 yards and six catches.

The Chiefs continue their road trip to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday at 3:25 p.m.