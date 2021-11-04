Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton named Defensive Rookie of the Month

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 10: Willie Gay Jr. #50 and Nick Bolton #54 of the Kansas City Chiefs react after sacking Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills during the second half of a game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an impressive showing in October, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton has been named Defensive Rookie of the Month by the NFL.

Despite a struggling defense, Bolton has been a bright spot as his speed and athleticism has helped the team’s run defense as his snap count increases.

Well deserved from Nick Bolton to be named AFC defensive rookie of the month of October. 43 tackles, 7 for loss. Joins Marcus Peters and Eric Berry as #Chiefs to win Rookie of the Month. 3rd #Mizzou player to win award (Aldon Smith and Sheldon Richardson) pic.twitter.com/CCr8lVQQvK — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) November 4, 2021

Bolton recorded 43 tackles in the month and 7 tackles for loss. Four of his tackles for loss came against the Tennessee Titans and premier running back Derrick Henry.

The former Missouri Tiger becomes the third Kansas City Chiefs defensive rookie to earn the honor, joining Eric Berry (2010) and Marcus Peters (2015).

“This time last year, when I was a rookie, I couldn’t even do half of what he is doing,” fellow Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. said. “I love playing with him and love watching him play. He is smart. He can get us lined up and get everyone lined up. We help each other out as linebackers.”

Bolton was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.