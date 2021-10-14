Chiefs looking to beat Washington for 8th straight time, dating back to 1983

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right, runs with the ball as Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP & KSNW) — After a less-than-ideal start to the 2021 season, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back on track this weekend against the Washington Football Team.

Dating back to 1983, Kansas City has beaten Washington eight straight times. The last time Washington won, their current head coach Ron Rivera hadn’t even made his NFL debut as a player.

The last time these two teams met was in Oct. 2017, with the Chiefs winning 29-20. The Chiefs are 9-1 all-time against Washington.

Defensively, Washington and Kansas City both come into this weekend’s game with the worst scoring defenses in the NFL, with Kansas City giving up 32.6 points per game and Washington giving up 31.

Washington Football Team Head Coach Ron Rivera will be the fourth former assistant coach that Andy Reid will face this season, joining Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, Bills head coach Sean McDermott, and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

The Chiefs and Washington Football team are set to square off at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17 from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. The game will air on CBS.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.