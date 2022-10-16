KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs couldn’t pull out a close game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday evening.

In a rematch of the historic 2021 AFC Divisional Round game, the Bills came out victorious over the Chiefs 24-20.

The Bills took a 10-7 lead towards the end of the first half and left the Chiefs only 12 seconds to drive the field before halftime.

Mahomes and the offense accepted the challenge by driving 26 yards in two plays to make way for a historic Harrison Butker 62-yard field goal to tie the game at the half. Butker’s kick set a new Chiefs franchise record for the longest-made field goal.

In the third quarter, both teams traded touchdowns before a Butker kick gave the Chiefs a 20-17 lead in the fourth quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Bills went on a 12-play drive to take the lead with 1:04 left in the game. The Chiefs closed the game with a Mahomes interception.

Mahomes finished the game going 25 for 40 with 338 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had his first breakout game with the Chiefs gaining 113 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Kelce followed him up with eight catches and 108 yards.

Josh Allen and the Bills’ offense performed up to par; Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Stefon Diggs (10 catches, 148 yards, TD) and Gabe Davis (three catches, 74 yards, TD) had great games as well.

The 4-2 Chiefs will look to San Francisco as they hit the road to face the 49ers next Sunday in a Super Bowl LIV rematch.