KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to get back their starting left tackle against the Miami Dolphins for their Wild Card matchup on Saturday.

Head coach Andy Reid said left tackle Donovan Smith is good to go for the playoffs “barring any setbacks.”

Smith missed the final five games of the regular season with a neck/shoulder injury. He practiced two days in preparation for last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

This expectation is pivotal for the Chiefs, who saw Smith’s replacement, rookie Wanya Morris, leave the Chargers game with a concussion.

Morris also did not practice on Tuesday, along with wide receiver Justyn Ross (hamstring).

Smith has nine penalties and has given up two sacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Morris began playing well but has struggled in the past few games with three penalties and given up two sacks.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at Arrowhead Stadium vs the Dolphins.