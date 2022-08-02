ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) – Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. addressed the media for the first time since reporting to training camp on Monday and said the contract negotiations will not deter him from the overall goal of reaching the Super Bowl.

“It’s not about the money. I wanna be here for the rest of my career,” Brown said.

Brown sat out mini-camp and the first week of training camp while he and his agent negotiated a long term deal with the Chiefs.

Though a deal was not reached, Brown decided to sign his franchise tender worth over $16.6 million and report to camp for the first week of pads.

“I know how important this five-day stretch is to Coach [Andy] Reid and everybody here in KC, man,” Brown said. “It didn’t feel right sitting at home missing out on this. This is something I want to be a part of here. I was brought here to win Super Bowls, and this week is very important to our progression.”

The deal was not reached due to not enough guaranteed money over the life of the contract, but Brown was adamant that he wants to stay with the Chiefs.

“I want to finish my career here in Kansas City. To me, with the contract situation, it just wasn’t enough guarantees and I want to be here for the rest of my career in Kansas City and that’s really important to me,” Brown said.

Brown was traded to the Chiefs from the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2021 seasons to play left tackle on a revamped offensive line.

He, along with Joe Thuney and then-rookies Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey were brought in to get the Chiefs back to the Super Bowl.

“I love ball. I love blocking for Pat Mahomes. I love putting the Chiefs logo on my helmet. I really enjoy being here,” Brown said. “I know that time will tell and things will get taken care of with time. I just look forward to getting out there on the field this year.”

Brown said there is no hard feelings for the Chiefs front office and that “business is business.”