Chiefs’ Mahomes joins USA Football in youth football support

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws while teammate Chad Henne waits his turn during the NFL football team’s minicamp Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is teaming with USA Football to host three youth football coaching clinics across Missouri this summer while his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation has provided grants to 15 youth football leagues.

The collaboration between the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and USA Football was announced Monday.

It is another example of the investment that Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are making in their adopted community.

Mahomes recently purchased a minority interest in the Kansas City Royals while Matthews, who played professional soccer in Iceland, is part owner of the Kansas City franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League.