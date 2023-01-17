KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It’s playoff time for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Tuesday.

The second-year quarterback led a 27-point comeback Saturday to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round after throwing three interceptions in the first half. To celebrate, the Georgia native was spotted at a Jacksonville Beach Waffle House.

When asked about how he celebrated his first playoff win as a starter, Mahomes said he couldn’t remember but was impressed by Lawrence’s celebration.

“I’m sure there were a couple Coors Lights that were drank,” Mahomes said with a laugh. “I didn’t get Waffle House, though. That’s a baller move, man.”

“Maybe if we win this one, I’ll think of somewhere to go that can match that.”

Mahomes also showed his admiration for Lawrence, commending him for his great performance in his first playoff start.

“He battled through. That’s the true test of a competitor,” the Chiefs QB said.

“Whenever stuff’s not going your way, to still pull your team to find a way to win, and he’s done it at every level.”

The Chiefs understand they have a tough task ahead of them on Saturday when they face the Jaguars.