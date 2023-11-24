KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ offense will be without two big names this Sunday vs the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs’ injury report Friday confirms running back Jerick McKinnon and receiver Mecole Hardman will be out for the AFC West matchup.

Coach Andy Reid confirmed McKinnon is out with a groin injury. He was limited in practice earlier this week and didn’t practice at all Friday.

So far this season, McKinnon has had 19 receptions for 155 yards and three receiving touchdowns. He’s also had 13 carries for 30 yards.

Hardman, meanwhile, is out with a thumb injury. He hasn’t practiced all week.

The Chiefs receiver has recorded 8 catches for 41 yards since he returned to the team earlier this season.

With Hardman out, Reid said there’s a chance WR Richie James plays at punt returner against Vegas. He was just activated off of injured reserve before Week 11 but didn’t play against the Eagles.

And James could take that role for more than just Sunday. Reid said Hardman’s injury could keep him on the sidelines for a while.

Raiders injuries

Over on the Raiders’ sideline, defensive end Maxx Crosby has been ruled doubtful for Sunday’s game. He hasn’t practiced all week as he battles a knee injury.

The Raiders star has 10.5 sacks through 11 games this season, so if he’s out this weekend, that will likely give Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes more time in the pocket.

Raiders safeties Marcus Epps and Toderic Teamer, tackle Kolton Miller and linebacker Robert Spillane are all listed as questionable after limited practices this week.