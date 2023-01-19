KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without wide receiver Mecole Hardman once again.

Hardman will not play in the Chiefs’ first playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon.

The Chiefs receiver has missed practice all week as he continues to rehab a pelvis injury.

Hardman was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 17 with an abdominal injury. He was activated to the roster on Jan. 4 but has not played since.

Tight end Jody Fortson (elbow) and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) are both listed on injured reserve and practiced all week — but are not expected to play in Saturday’s game either, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Thursday.