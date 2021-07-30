Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman, Willie Gay impress at training camp, ready to make big impact

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Day three of Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp in books, and there’s plenty going on on both sides of the ball.

Tight end Travis Kelce didn’t practice on Friday after experiencing back and hip tightness on Thursday. However, Kelce did show up about an hour into practice, as fans cheered his entrance.

Other story lines from camp on Friday: With Sammy Watkins gone, receiver Mecole Hardman is ready to step up to the No. 2 spot.

“The maturity of how he practices, how he goes about his business is completely different. We’ve always seen the talent. We’ve always seen the speed, the way he’s able to make things happen. With him being so comfortable with the offense … I think it’s going to take his game to another level,” Mahomes told reporters.

COVID-19 vaccination status is still a hot topic.

Over 90% of the team have gotten their shots. Safety Dan Sorensen was asked about his status, but chose not to comment.

“I’m here to talk about football. You got any football questions, that’d be great,” Sorensen said.

His defensive teammate, linebacker Willie Gay shined on defense, knocking down a pass during 7-on-7’s.

Gay missed out on OTA’s and rookie minicamp last year because of the pandemic. This year, he’s gotten the extra reps, and it’s proving beneficial.

“Having OTAs, having this good training camp boosts (confidence) up a lot. Being able to make plays, being able to understand the schemes enough to make plays, it really helps,” Gay said.

The Chiefs will be back at it Saturday morning. Their first day in pads is Tuesday.