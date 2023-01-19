KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — There is history to achieve in almost every single Kansas City Chiefs game, and the playoffs are no different.

Lots of history is at stake when the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional matchup.

Let’s see just how much.

This season, the Chiefs aim to become the first team in NFL history to host five consecutive conference championship games. The current record is four consecutive, which the Chiefs accomplished last season.

Head coach Andy Reid aims to extend a franchise record by earning his 10th postseason victory as head coach of the Chiefs. Reid looks to become the 14th head coach in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls.

Reid aims for his 20th-career playoff win. He would tie with Pro Football Hall of Famer Tom Landry (20) for the second-most postseason victories by a head coach in NFL history. Reid’s 19 career playoff victories rank second among active NFL head coaches, trailing only Bill Belichick (31).

Since 2018, the Chiefs are 53-3 when they hold their opponents to less than 27 points, including postseason play. The Chiefs have held 12 of their 2022 regular season opponents to less than 27 points.

Of active players, QB Patrick Mahomes ranks fourth-most in passing yards in the postseason with 3,381 passing yards. Mahomes is 406 passing yards away from passing QB Russell Wilson (3,786) for third-most postseason passing yards amongst active quarterbacks.

In just four seasons of postseason play, Mahomes ranks third amongst active quarterbacks in postseason passing touchdowns (28). He is 17 postseason passing touchdowns away from tying QB Aaron Rodgers (45) for second-most postseason passing touchdowns amongst active quarterbacks.

Mahomes’ 105.7 passer rating in the postseason is second-best behind QB Josh Allen (106.6) in NFL history.

Mahomes needs two postseason rushing touchdowns to pass franchise leader RB Damien Williams (six) for most postseason rushing touchdowns in franchise history.

Mahomes has scored 30 points in the postseason, seventh-most in franchise history. With six points or more this postseason, Mahomes can climb into a spot in the top five.

TE Travis Kelce aims to extend his franchise postseason records of 106 receptions, 1,291 receiving yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Kelce (15 games) ranks first in receptions and second in receiving yards and touchdowns for the most by a tight end in NFL postseason history, trailing only TE Rob Gronkowski (1,389 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 22 games) in the two categories. Kelce needs 99 receiving yards and four touchdowns to pass Gronkowski in both categories.

Kelce needs 13 receptions to pass WR Julian Edelman (118) for third-most receptions by any player in NFL history in the postseason.

Kelce needs four touchdown receptions to pass TE Rob Gronkowski (15) for second-most postseason receiving touchdowns by any player in NFL history.

Kelce aims for his fifth career postseason game with at least 10 catches and eighth-career postseason game with at least 100 receiving yards. Kelce’s four postseason games with 10+ catches and seven postseason games with 100+ receiving yards are both NFL records for a tight end. He is the only tight end with multiple 10+ catch games in the postseason.

K Harrison Butker aims to extend his franchise record of 89 career postseason points scored. Butker needs nine points this postseason to break into the top 10 points scored via kicking in NFL postseason history.

DE Frank Clark aims to extend his franchise record of 8.0 postseason sacks. Clark has 11.0 career postseason sacks, which is tied for fifth-most all-time since sacks became an official stat in 1982. Clark needs 1 sack to tie DE Reggie White (12.0) for the fourth-most postseason sacks in NFL history.

LS James Winchester and Kelce aim to appear in their 16th career postseason game with the Chiefs, setting a new franchise record for most postseason games played.