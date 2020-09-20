Chiefs missing 3 injured starters on defense vs. Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) - The new SoFi Stadium in the LA suburbs had an estimated cost of $5 billion. This Sunday the Chargers will get their first taste of hosting a game in this magnificent stadium with no audience. Meaning the Kansas City Chiefs, who got accustomed to limited capacity, will now get accustomed to no capacity.

"It's definitely going to be different. We had talked about it going into the season that we have to bring your own energy and going out there and executing at a high level," said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "You have to be able to change various snap counts, vary audibles and that's stuff that we've always done but you just have to pay attention and really go into the details. At the end of the day you just got to go out there and play the football that you've always played."