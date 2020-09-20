Chiefs missing 3 injured starters on defense vs. Chargers

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are without three starters on defense against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (hamstring) and Alex Okafor (hamstring) as well as cornerback Charvarius Ward (hand) are inactive. The Chiefs have won seven of the past eight games in the series against the Chargers, who play their first game in SoFi Stadium.

Chiefs: CB Charvarius Ward, DE Demone Harris, DE Alex Okafor, OL Yasir Durant, TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

Chargers: WR Jason Moore, RB Justin Jackson, CB Tevaughn Campbell, OT Storm Norton, TE Donald Parham Jr., DT Cortez Broughton.

