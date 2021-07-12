Chiefs mural, removed from side of Kansas City house, has a new home

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs Kingdom is alive and well at the Lake of the Ozarks.

A mural of Patrick Mahomes, Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz is now displayed on a lake home in Mill Greek Cove in the Gravois Arm.

Chris Chancey painted the Chiefs mural on the side of his house in Kansas City, Kansas. The city told him that artwork, like the mural, violated city code and ordered him to take it down.

Instead of painting over the mural, he sold it to one of his friends, an obvious diehard Chiefs fan.

In March, crews removed the mural in three sections, loaded it onto a trailer and hauled it to the lake.

The new owner said it took about 40 hours worth of work to repair and rehang the mural on his home.

Now both Chiefs fans are ready for training camp and another Chiefs season winning football.