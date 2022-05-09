KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Running back Isiah Pacheco was selected in the seventh round by the Kansas City Chiefs and will compete for a spot on the offense alongside his fellow rookies.

The former Rutgers Scarlet Night has already made an impression with his jersey selection during rookie mini-camp.

“Definitely know who wore it. I don’t feel any pressure,” Pacheco said.

Pacheco will wear the No. 10 jersey, formerly held by three-time First-Team All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill who was traded to the Miami Dolphins earlier in the offseason.

The Cheetah wore the number for six seasons with the Chiefs.

“I’ve worn this number before – my freshman year in college and did a great job with it,” Pacheco said. “It’s not the number but the player, so I’m the guy that’s wearing, I just got to go out there and execute wherever they need me at.”

Pacheco led the Scarlet Knights in rushing with 647 yards on 167 attempts.

At the NFL Combine, Pacheco ran a 4.37- second 40-yard-dash, leading all running backs.

He joins a running back room with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ronald Jones II and Derrick Gore, all coached by Greg Lewis.