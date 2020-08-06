Chiefs new tackle Lucas Niang opts out of 2020 season, NFL insider reports

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have taken another hit.

Rookie tackle Lucas Niang has opted out of the 2020 football season, according to a tweet from NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

#Chiefs rookie tackle Lucas Niang is opting out of the 2020 season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 6, 2020

The Chiefs selected the tackle from TCU in the third round. Though Niang spent part of his senior year recovering from a hip injury, the Chiefs picked the 6-6 mammoth lineman to boost the line’s depth and give more advantages to Mahomes and, likely, new running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

It’s unclear at this time why Niang chose to opt out. However, he’s not the first to do so.

Guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif was the first player in the NFL to opt out, saying he would only risk potential infection by working in the medical field.

The Canadian was also the first active NFL player to hold a medical degree. During the offseason, after winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, he’s been working at a longterm care facility in Quebec.

Five days later, star running back Damien Williams announced he will also opt out. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the decision was made “in the best interest of his family.”

The NFL and and players association reached a deal in late-July to allow players to opt out until Aug. 3. The amount of the stipend will be $350,000 for medical opt outs and $150,000 for voluntary opt outs.

LATEST STORIES: