SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs defense is looking to get as much shine as the offense does.

While one of their leaders isn’t at training camp, defensive tackle Chris Jones, they have other leaders here like safety Justin Reid and linebacker Nick Bolton, who has received recognition for being one of the best at his position.

Bolton has a big goal for this season. He wants to make the Chiefs a top-ten defense.

“The most motivation I have is to get our defense up to top ten,” Bolton said. “I know our defense hasn’t been where it needs to be over the last couple of years.”

The defensive captain has come into his own right heading into his third year in the NFL. Bolton was second in the NFL in tackles last year and his touchdown in the Super Bowl changed the game.

He had a conversation with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo about how the defense was 21st in efficiency (Football Outsiders had the Chiefs ranked at 17th in defense DVOA which examines efficiency) in their Super Bowl run and have lots of room to improve.

“His philosophy, the scheme worked being a top 10 before,” Bolton said. “We have guys kinda growing up, coming into their roles and no reason we can’t do that.”

Head coach Andy Reid has seen the defensive commander rise quickly through his NFL career.

“I tell you that last year it was fun to watch that. He just jumped in,” Reid said. “He’s a transmitter there. He’s gotta get the secondary right, the front right, the linebackers, right. He does that.

“He’s a tribute to the University of Missouri.”

Bolton has done that so well that some young players are calling him sir to which he quickly rejects.

“I got on one of the young [defensive backs]. Called and said, ‘yes, sir.’ Like, man, I’m 23 years old,” Bolton said with a laugh.

And Bolton wants to help bring back-to-back Super Bowls to Kansas City.

“Honestly, I want to match a lot of guys in the locker room. I think that’s coming in every single day,” Bolton said.

“I have a chance to celebrate with teammates at the end of the year with the confetti that everybody works so hard for starting now. I think that’s kind of the most reward that you can get out of this game.”