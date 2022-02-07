KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will have to wait at least one more year to get a head coach position.

On Monday afternoon, reports surfaced that the New Orleans Saints had filled their head coach opening. They were the last team left with a spot open after nine teams looked for new leaders this offseason.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Saints have hired their defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as their next head coach.

Earlier Monday, ESPN also reported the Houston Texans, the other final opening, had hired their defensive coordinator Lovie Smith as head coach.

Bieniemy, who has been in his position with the Chiefs since 2018, interviewed with the Saints over the weekend and also interviewed with the Denver Broncos previously.

But the Chiefs offensive coordinator has been passed over several times for head coaching jobs over the past few seasons. Last season, he spoke with the Jaguars, Jets, Chargers, Falcons and Lions about their openings, too.

When questioned about it in the past, Bieniemy has always been modest, saying he wants to be a head coach but is grateful to be considered.

Still, other Chiefs players and coaches have constantly spoken up that Bieniemy, who helps lead one of the league’s most high-powered offenses, hasn’t gotten a shot to lead his own team.

“It disappoints me that someone hasn’t hired him, obviously, because he’s so good,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said in January.

Under Bienemy’s leadership, Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes became only the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.

Even those outside the team have spoken up for Bieniemy. He was referenced in a lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

“Eric Bieniemy has been a highly successful NFL coach for almost 12 years and has yet to be offered a Head Coach position despite more than 70 vacancies during that time,” the lawsuit states.

Moving forward, NFL Network reports Bieniemy’s contract with the Chiefs is expiring; he could either return to Kansas City or become a free-agent offensive coordinator target with another team.