KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs’ new offensive coordinator is getting some encouraging words from coaches who once held his position.

Matt Nagy was the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2015 and was the offensive coordinator for 2016 and 2017 before returning to the team as the quarterbacks’ coach last season. Those offenses ranked 20th in 2016 and fifth in 2017.

Nagy was promoted to offensive coordinator once again this offseason after the departure of prior OC Eric Bieniemy to the Washington Commanders.

Former Chiefs offensive coordinators Brian Daboll and Doug Pederson both believe Nagy will do a great job.

“When a head coach like Andy Reid brings you back on to the staff, he knows you can add a lot of value,” Daboll said. The New York Giants head coach said he doesn’t know Nagy on a deep level but knows him from coaching circles. Daboll was the Chiefs’ OC in 2012, the season before Andy Reid took over.

“For Matt to come back here and obviously be the position coach, and now being the coordinator again, there’s familiarity and there’s confidence with that,” Pederson said.

Pederson has no doubts about Nagy’s ability to help direct the offense.

“He’s gonna do an outstanding job obviously.”

The Philadelphia Eagles head coach said Nagy, being a former head coach of the Chicago Bears helps him and that they are good friends that keep in touch.

The Chiefs will play the Eagles and the Bills in 2023.