GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs offense executed at all levels against the Cardinals.

The Chiefs went into Arizona and came out with a 38-10 win in their second exhibition game of the year.

After a sloppy first two drives for the offense that saw 17 yards in eight plays, quarterback Patrick Mahomes led a 10-play, 92-yard touchdown drive to end the first quarter for the offense.

He finished the game 10 for 15 with 105 yards and a touchdown to receiver Justin Watson.

Third-string QB Shane Buechele went with the second string this week and scored on a 15-yard scramble on his first drive of the game in the second quarter.

He continued his quality play from the first preseason game and may have moved up into the second-string quarterback discussion ahead of veteran Blaine Gabbert. Buechele ended the night going a perfect 10 for 10 with 105 yards.

Gabbert responded with a TD drive of his own that included a 44-yard bomb to receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Gabbert was 7 for 8 with 120 yards and two TDs, and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The Chiefs’ QBs finished the night with a stellar stat line, albeit in the preseason: 31/38, 393 yards, three TDs.

Some young wide receivers were impressed in their time with the first-team offense as well. Second-year receiver Justyn Ross was explosive in his route running and garnered two catches from Mahomes and Gabbert.

Second-round rookie Rashee Rice showed off his run-after-the-catch ability and led the receiving with eight catches and 96 yards. Third-year receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette erupted in the second half for 92 yards and a TD.

While he may not make the 53-man roster, he could certainly find a role on another team.

The biggest improvement throughout the offseason from all rookies may be fourth-round safety Chamarri Conner. The Virginia Tech product got some reps with the first-team defense, played throughout the game on defense and special teams and was among the top tacklers on the team with four.

Conner also was solid in pass coverage and showed up consistently in the run game.

The Chiefs have one more preseason game at home against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at noon before the regular season begins against the Detroit Lions on Sep. 7.