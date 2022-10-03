TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WDAF) — After last week’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, the Kansas City Chiefs are back to looking like an offensive juggernaut.

In the Chiefs’ 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they totaled 417 yards on 77 plays. They also ran the ball effectively in this game; 189 yards on 37 carries, which was much better than the 58 rushing yards in their loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

Putting up numbers on a quality defense like the Bucs was no shock to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“It was a sense of urgency, not just for the front five, but from [an] offensive standpoint,” Edwards-Helaire said. “We did what we needed to do and came out, and they handled business.”

“That’s a great defense, great defensive line. And I think they heard the talking, not only from them but from everybody, about how they didn’t play well the last week,” Mahomes said.

“They accepted that challenge, and they went out there, and when they dominate like that, it makes my job a lot easier.”

Mahomes became the fastest quarterback to hit 20,000 passing yards by breaking Matthew Stafford’s record of hitting the mark in 71 games. Mahomes broke the record in 67 games.

He also made another memorable touchdown pass to CEH that will stick with Chiefs fans for years.

“We rolled out, and they did a good job of coming upfield and not going on that dive play. We kind of always run with (FB Michael) Burton. But I was able to use my speed, well, a little bit of speed, to get around the edge there. And then I was going to run for it, and they kind of flew around, and then I realized I wasn’t going to make it, and I saw Clyde, so I just kind of flicked it up to him,” Mahomes said.

“When I spun—I kind of— I think the spin made me kind of decide to throw it again because I knew once I spun that I wasn’t going to have the speed to get in (the end zone). Before that, I was thinking about getting to the pylon, but once I spun, I realized that Clyde was open.”

And he doesn’t think this is the last time he’ll see Tom Brady.

“Until he is not on that field when I step on the field, I’m not going to believe this is his last one.”

The Chiefs will look to continue their winning ways against the Las Vegas Raiders next week on Monday Night Football.