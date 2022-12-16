KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — There’s a bit of sentimental value for the Kansas City Chiefs when they face the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is starting in his first game in his home state of Texas, and safety Justin Reid will face his former team for the first team since signing with the Chiefs.

Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck will be seeing his son, Charlie Heck, across the field on Sunday.

Charlie is a backup left tackle for the Texans.

“I’m super proud of all my kids, certainly, but it’s extra fun for me to have Charlie competing in this league, in a sport that’s so near and dear to our family,” Andy said on Thursday.

“I love watching him play and watching his growth from being a tall, lanky soccer goalie to a tall, lanky tight end and then on to now, an NFL tackle.”

Andy said that they plan to get together before the game and joked about who pays the bill.

“Somehow, even though he’s playing professional football, I end up paying for dinner.”

Charlie graduated from Rockhurst High and played college at North Carolina before being drafted by Houston in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Among familiar foes, Texans defensive tackle and Center alum Maliek Collins will be playing against his hometown team.