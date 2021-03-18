Chiefs offseason tracker

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – The Kansas City Chiefs fell one win short of repeating as Super Bowl Champions. Now, the NFL offseason begins and here we will be keeping track of all transactions as the Chiefs look to get back to the Super Bowl for a third-consecutive year.

AcquisitionsPositionDeal
Joe ThuneyOffensive Lineman5 years – $80 million
Darrel WilliamsRunning Back1 year – $2.13 million
Andrew WylieOffensive LinemanRFA Tender
Taco CharltonDefensive End1 year
Byron PringleWide ReceiverRFA Tender

DeparturesPositionDestination
Anthony ShermanFullbackRetirement
Eric FisherTackleReleased –
Mitchell SchwartzTackleReleased –
Austin ReiterCenterFree Agent –
Damien WilliamsRunning BackReleased –

Notable Chiefs Free Agents:
Sammy Watkins – Wide Receiver
Daniel Sorensen – Safety
Bashaud Breeland – Cornerback
Demarcus Robinson – Wide Receiver
Le’Veon Bell – Running Back
Charvarius Ward – Cornerback
Kelechi Osemele – Offensive Lineman
Alex Okafor – Defensive End

Notable Free AgentsPosition
Alejandro VillanuevaOffensive Lineman
Kenny GolladayWide Receiver
Patrick PetersonCornerback
A.J. BouyeCornerback
Kyle Van NoyLinebacker
Malcolm ButlerCornerback
Alex SmithQuarterback
David AndrewsOffensive Lineman
JuJu Smith-SchusterWide Receiver
Around the LeaguePositionTeam
Bud DupreeLinebackerTennessee Titans
Janoris JenkinsCornerbackTennessee Titans
Yannick NgakoueDefensive EndLas Vegas Raiders
John BrownWide ReceiverLas Vegas Raiders
Jonnu SmithTight EndNew England Patriots
Hunter HenryTight EndNew England Patriots
Kendrick BourneWide ReceiverNew England Patriots
Nelson AgholorWide ReceiverNew England Patriots
Cam NewtonQuarterbackNew England Patriots
Matt JudonLinebackerNew England Patriots
Shaquill BarrettLinebackerTampa Bay Buccaneers
Rob GronkowskiTight EndTampa Bay Buccaneers
Dak PrescottQuarterbackDallas Cowboys
Ryan FitzpatrickQuarterbackWashington Football Team
Emmanuel SandersWide ReceiverBuffalo Bills
Trent WilliamsTackleSan Francisco 49ers
AJ GreenWide ReceiverArizona Cardinals
J.J. WattDefensive EndArizona Cardinals
Tyrod TaylorQuarterbackHouston Texans
Ronald DarbyCornerbackDenver Broncos
Corey LinsleyCenterLos Angeles Chargers
AFC West Rivals in Bold

