Chiefs on brink of No. 1 seed with Falcons coming to town

Kansas City Chiefs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the precipice of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a nine-game winning streak that includes some heavy hitters with Super Bowl aspirations of their own.

But while records alone suggest the Chiefs finally get a breather to finish off the regular-season, facing the losing Falcons and Chargers, both Kansas City coach Andy Reid and Atlanta counterpart Raheem Morris are in agreement that Sunday’s game could be far tighter than the more-than-10-point spread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

NBA Stats

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories