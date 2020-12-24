Chiefs on brink of No. 1 seed with Falcons coming to town

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the precipice of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a nine-game winning streak that includes some heavy hitters with Super Bowl aspirations of their own.

But while records alone suggest the Chiefs finally get a breather to finish off the regular-season, facing the losing Falcons and Chargers, both Kansas City coach Andy Reid and Atlanta counterpart Raheem Morris are in agreement that Sunday’s game could be far tighter than the more-than-10-point spread.