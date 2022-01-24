Chiefs open as favorites over Bengals in AFC Championship

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is defended by Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, their fourth consecutive appearance in the conference title game.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs open as 7-point favorites over the Bengals.

The two teams met in week 17 in Cincinnati where the Bengals held on to win by a field goal as time expired.

Cincinnati is coming off another game-winning field goal over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans for the franchise’s first ever postseason road victory.

Kansas City is coming off an overtime thriller over the Buffalo Bills at home becoming the first team to ever host four consecutive conference title games in league history.

This week, the Chiefs will be looking out for All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu as he goes through concussion protocol after receiving a hit to the head on the opening drive of the divisional game.

In the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams open as 3.5-point favorites over the visiting San Francisco 49ers.

The Bengals and Chiefs kickoff on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.