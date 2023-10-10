KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs might have their tight end back for Thursday night.

As the Chiefs prepare to face AFC West rival Denver Broncos, Travis Kelce’s ankle injury is the main storyline heading into the game.

#Chiefs Travis Kelce moving pretty good today.



Ankle Watch 2.0. pic.twitter.com/uVgzy1DftG — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) October 10, 2023

On Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid said Kelce is feeling better after injuring his ankle against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

“He’s done well. He’s got quite a little bit of treatment on it,” Reid said.

“I’m gonna just see how he moves around, how he feels. He’s always been honest with me and things like that. So just see how he does, but he’s doing okay out there today. So we’ll see where it goes.”

This is Kelce’s second injury to his right leg this season. On the Tuesday before the season opener against the Detroit Lions, he suffered a bone bruise on his knee and didn’t play in Kansas City’s lone loss this season.

Against the Vikings, he injured his ankle right before halftime but returned to score a touchdown and lead the Chiefs in receiving in the win.

“That’s a legendary type game,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Tuesday.

“To be able to battle through that, I mean, obviously, I didn’t see the injury live, so I didn’t know how bad it was. But I’m looking back on it now and seeing how the ankle rolled and then being able to come back out there and play at a high level and score a touchdown that we needed to win the game.

“It speaks to not only the talent that he has but the toughness that he has, and [that’s] the reason that he’s been out there week in and week out is because he’ll battle through anything to go out there and play.”

After the Lions’ loss, Mahomes texted Kelce just to see how he was feeling, and the 34-year-old texted him back the only mindset that he had when hurt.

“There’s no doubt I’m playing next week.”

The Chiefs kickoff against the Broncos at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Arrowhead Stadium.