KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City Chief’s offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. is taking steps to learn more about his health and hopefully help others in the future.

He enrolled in a Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet study through Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The trial is studying how type 1 diabetes develops. Researchers hope to use information from the trial to plan additional trials and studies exploring ways to prevent type 1 diabetes for future generations.

According to Children’s Mercy Hospital, Brown enrolled in the trial because his father had the disease and died at age 40. Brown’s brother is also living with the diagnosis.

Doctors said Brown and others who have relatives diagnosed with type 1 diabetes are 15 times more likely to develop the disease than the general public.

Qualifying individuals interested in enrolling in the trial will go through a free screening to determine the risk of developing the disease. The hospital said the screening can identify early stages of type 1 diabetes years before any symptoms appear.

The hospital said the screening is simple and doesn’t take much time.

To learn more about type 1 diabetes, risk factors, and if you qualify for the trial, contact Children’s Mercy Hospital or read about it at Pathway to Prevention.