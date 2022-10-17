KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs walked away with a four-point loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but for punter Tommy Townsend, he walked off the field and into a random drug test.

Townsend punted three times in Sunday’s game for a total of 173 yards and a 57.7 average.

Love a random PED test. Classic. @tommy_townsend

The former Florida Gator is second in the league in yards per punt with a career-high 54 yards-per-punt and is tied for the longest punt in the NFL this season with a 74-yard bomb in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Despite only punting 18 times this season, which is tied for the fourth least in the league, Townsend still has 972 total punt yards.

Townsend’s performance this season saw him named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month in September.

The NFL’s random drug test policy has been criticized by players in the past who believe it is in fact not random, and based on performances in a game.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee chimed into Townsend’s tweet with high praise for the third-year punter.

They watched that 58 yard fair catch and immediately decided “PISS TEST THAT BOMB KICKING MACHINE” It’s a compliment.. kind of. You’re awesome to watch brother. @PatMcAfeeShow

Townsend and the Chiefs will look to bounce back in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road.